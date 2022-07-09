Minnesota Wild | Marc-Andre Fleury necklace doesn’t just make people happy

Marc-Andre Fleury signed a new two-year contract with Minnesota Wild on Thursday. His friend Cam Talbot appears to resent his superiors for giving Quebec such an opportunity.

Nicholas Richard

Journalism

At least, this signature makes him think about his options. According to TSN reporter Pierre LeBron, Talbot’s agent, George Bazos, went to meet Wild General Manager Bill Guerin on the floor of the Bell Center during the third round of the NHL Entry Draft. Pazos reportedly claimed that both tribes had “expressed their positions” and that “Billy would have a lot to think about”.

Photograph by Stephen R. Sylvani, USA Today Sports Archives Cam Talbot

Talbot, 35, still has a year left on his contract with Wild. He is expected to earn just over $3.6 million.

On his part, Mike Russo of sports media, Gerrin said to Bezos: “I don’t really care at all about it (“I don’t have anything to do”). Cam Talbot is under contract. George can say whatever he wants. My team is ready and he is. “We can have all the talking in the world. Cam is a member of our team. We like it very much. All we try to do is win.”

Last season, the Ontario goalkeeper had 32 wins in 49 games. He scored 2.77 goals against the average and 0.911 saved percentage.