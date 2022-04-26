Instagram Reels will bring a TikTok-like template feature

Instagram users will soon receive pre-made templates to create their own reels.

Meta-Instagram-owned photo-sharing app is said to be testing a new feature that provides templates for reels, allowing creators to create reels in a pre-set format like other videos. The Form Tool functionality is currently only being rolled out to a small number of beta testers. The new feature will be similar to TikTok’s “Templates” feature, which will allow users to link their photos or videos in a pre-set format. This format was first spotted by Marketing Director and Social Media Influencer Josephine Hill. She got early access to the feature and shared some of her impressions back in March.

Speaking to Business Insider, she said, “One of the things I’ve been looking for, especially with Instagram Reels, was something like TikTok audio sync where clips perfectly match the beat of the music. She tweeted,” Instagram REELS announced a new feature! Using as a template allows users to replace clips with your own and they will match the timestamps on the die reel. »

Not only Hill, but a Meta spokesperson confirmed that as well. He is quoted by TechCrunch as saying, “We are testing your ability to create a file using an existing template from another file.”

Instagram Reels was introduced in the year 2020 after TikTok videos took over the internet. The concept of Reels itself is inspired by TikTok, so it offers many similar features like Remix, ability to reply to comments with Reels and more.

Once the template feature is rolled out, users will be able to copy used formats to other reels and create their own, similar to TikTok’s pre-made templates that allow users to drop their content into the pre-made format. Specific beta testers with access to this feature can click Use Model while creating a reel and then copy a specific reel.