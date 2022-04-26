Golf: Phil Mickelson asks the PGA to release him for playing his first Super League

Monday, April 25, 2022. 3:34 pm

(Update : Monday, April 25, 2022. 7:08 pm)

About 15 golfers among the top 100 world-ranked golfers are expected to apply for release by the PGA Tour in order to participate in the inaugural Super League of Golf, this fund-funded project. Public investment in the Arabian Peninsula.

The news was reported by Bob Harrig, from sports illustrator, Monday afternoon.

But above all, after a few hours we are allowed to know that veteran Phil Mickelson is among the players who have asked to be dispensed with that first test.

The first tournament will be on the new circuit at Centurion Golf Club near London from June 9-11, meaning it will clash with the RBC Canadian Open, again on the PGA schedule after two years of absence due to the pandemic.

PGA Tour members must obtain a release when an outside tournament is played at the same time as the Tour tournament. In this specific case, applications must be submitted no later than Monday, and responses will be submitted no later than 30 days before the start of the competition.

The 51-year-old Mickelson has not competed in a single event since he missed the opportunity to participate in the Farmers Insurance Open in late January.

Mickelson claimed he was interested in the Premier League adventure even though the Saudi people “frightened” him. He also said he was willing to ignore any form of human rights abuse the country had committed in the past, just to “get his message across” to the PGA.

Lefty did not play the Masters earlier this month, his first absence from Augusta since 1994.

However, his agent said he plans to play the PGA Championship next month, as well as the US Open in June.

Attractive first scholarship

Prior to Mickelson, only Australian Robert Garrigues had confirmed that he had requested his release. The latter is ranked 1053 in the world golf rankings.

The organizers recently indicated that 48 golfers will receive scholarships, and that a large sum of $25 million will be at stake.

The event, which takes place from June 9-11, is the first of eight leagues in the Premier League calendar.

Australian and former two major champion Greg Norman is responsible for promoting the new tournament on North American soil.

Initially, it was thought that many of the biggest stars in the world of golf would be inclined to participate in these Saudi-funded tournaments, but many eventually reiterated their support for the PGA Tour.

A total of four Premier League events have been scheduled on American clay, while one tournament is scheduled to take place in Thailand, and another in Saudi Arabia.

The final leg of the season, a collegiate competition, will be held at Trump Doral Golf Course, in Miami, Florida.

The RBC Canadian Open organizers have indicated that they are not concerned about holding the Super League in conjunction with their tournaments.

For now, the golfers’ field is expected to rest at the St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. They will include defending champion Rory McIlroy, world number one and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, and former champion Dustin Johnson, as well as Cory Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin.