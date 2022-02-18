Investigating his tax practices: Donald Trump must testify

Un juge new-yorkais a décidé jeudi que Donald Trump et deux de ses enfants, Donald Trump Jr. et Ivanka, devaient témoigner dans le cadre de l’enquête civile sur les pratiques fiscales de son groupe menée par la procureure de l’État de New York.

After a video hearing, the judge denied the request of the Trump camp, which wanted to cancel the testimony request made by Attorney General Letitia James.

As a result, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Donald Trump “to appear and testify within 21 days of this decision” on Thursday, that is, by March 10. The same applies to his children. The 45th President of the United States (2017-2021) can appeal this decision.

As part of that investigation that opened in 2019, Attorney General Letitia James, a member of the Democratic Party, announced in January that “she has uncovered significant evidence indicating that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization have incorrectly valued a number of assets.” and fraudulent”, in order to obtain loans on the one hand, and pay lower taxes on the other.

Leticia James immediately welcomed the statement, “Justice has triumphed,” arguing that “no one is above the law.”