CH hires Vincent Lecavalier

Former hockey player Vincent Le Cavalier has been appointed by the Montreal Canadiens as Special Adviser for Hockey Operations.

General Manager Kent Hughes announced the date on Friday, affecting the hockey operations division. Nick Bobrov has also been appointed as Co-Director of Amateur Recruitment. These positions will be held jointly by Martin Lapointe, who was already in the CH organisation.

Lecavalier played 17 seasons in the NHL, collecting 949 points in 1,212 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, and Los Angeles Kings. The first overall pick in the 1998 NHL Draft by Tampa, Lecavalier notably won the Stanley Cup with Lightning in 2004 alongside current interim coach Martin St-Louis.

Bobrov joined the organization after six seasons as European project manager with the New York Rangers between 2015 and 2021, a position he also held with the Boston Bruins between 2001 and 2006. Bobrov will be responsible for overseeing the draft department jointly with Lapointe, who retains the roles of player manager and manager Poster to detect amateurs.