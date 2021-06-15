Investment for a capital project in Saint Leonard

For more than a year now, the pandemic has severely affected all Canadians. In addition, the repercussions of COVID-19 have been largely felt by cultural and artistic organizations. Celebrations and celebrations are activities that strengthen our communities and our economy. During these difficult times, the Government of Canada intends to maintain its support for these organizations.

Today, Rene Arsenault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska – Restigouche, announced an investment of $223,000 for a community capital project in Saint-Léonard, New Brunswick. The announcement was made on behalf of The Honorable Stephen Gilbolt, Minister of Canadian Heritage. This project aims to create an outdoor community space in a garden to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Saint-Léonard. In addition, it will allow the municipality to continue its cultural programs as well as increase its offer of musical, artistic and community activities.

The Government of Canada provides this support under the Legacy Fund component of Building Communities through the Arts and Heritage Program.