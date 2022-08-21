iOS 16 is finished, iPadOS 16 (and macOS Ventura) is still under construction

iOS 16 has been finalized. The version that will equip the new iPhones should be very close to the one that Apple provided to developers and testers this week. Mark Gorman, IN his weekly messageIt already claims that iOS 16 development has been completed this week.

Keynote, iPhone 14, and Apple Watch Series 8: What’s the timeline for new Apple products?

If Apple is done with iOS 16 (and possibly watchOS 9), it’s still dead on iPadOS 16. Gurman continues to point out: The latter will be available in October just like macOS Ventura. Two Apple platform software will launch alongside new iPads and new Macs.

When it comes to iOS 16, the Apple developers don’t even run their fingers. iOS 16.1 should already be running. In addition to bugs that have since been reported by testers, this release could include features that were introduced at WWDC, but were later announced, such as popular live activities, which will allow you to more easily follow a real-time event such as a match score or Dish delivery or taxi arrival.

Developers can now design their own “Live Activities” for iOS 16 lock screen

Apple’s next step: Send the invitation to their special event. If the September 7 date is confirmed, it will likely be published before the end of the month.