Tech

Scarlet Nexus: Anime and Release Date

March 21, 2021
Jillian Castillo

Scarlet Nexus announces its arrival. On this occasion, Bandai Namco relays various information related to the game.

The Checkout date From Scarlet Nexus Now Known: Adventure in the Futuristic Universe will land June 25, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. Various versions, containing bonus purchases, will be available in Pre-order only:

    Deluxe Edition (digital version only) includes: digital art book, original soundtrack, Red Combat Uniform collection, “Others” customization item and SAS units.
    Guardians Edition (Exclusively available in store BNEE E-Commerce) Includes: 1 video game, 3 lithographs, 1 art book, BEA posters, 1 hard book and all digital items for the Deluxe Edition.
    Pre-order bonus includes: “Red Battle Outfit” set, “Dream Catcher” customization element, “Seal Facial Vision” customization element, Baki accessories.

but that is not all! The story of the Cassan Randall – one of the playable characters, She has her own script – Download a new benefit Tractor. And it’s a torn character – for reasons yet to be clarified – who shows us: A fighter using psychological powers, Cassin seems to be waging a relentless, bitter struggle.

Animated series produced by the studio Sunrise (Gintama, Gundam, Code Geass, etc.), also revealed:

READ  Over 3 billion passwords hacked, verify your address! The New Tribune

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *