Scarlet Nexus: Anime and Release Date

Scarlet Nexus announces its arrival. On this occasion, Bandai Namco relays various information related to the game.

The Checkout date From Scarlet Nexus Now Known: Adventure in the Futuristic Universe will land June 25, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. Various versions, containing bonus purchases, will be available in Pre-order only:

Deluxe Edition (digital version only) includes: digital art book, original soundtrack, Red Combat Uniform collection, “Others” customization item and SAS units. Guardians Edition (Exclusively available in store BNEE E-Commerce) Includes: 1 video game, 3 lithographs, 1 art book, BEA posters, 1 hard book and all digital items for the Deluxe Edition. Pre-order bonus includes: “Red Battle Outfit” set, “Dream Catcher” customization element, “Seal Facial Vision” customization element, Baki accessories.

but that is not all! The story of the Cassan Randall – one of the playable characters, She has her own script – Download a new benefit Tractor. And it’s a torn character – for reasons yet to be clarified – who shows us: A fighter using psychological powers, Cassin seems to be waging a relentless, bitter struggle.

Animated series produced by the studio Sunrise (Gintama, Gundam, Code Geass, etc.), also revealed: