News – College of Science and Engineering

More than 300 high school students 4 and 5 and 100 university students participated in the 13th edition of the competition, which was held from 3 to 5 February.

This year, the participants had to solve several challenges to escape from a North Korean prison. The first challenge was deciphering the programming code in order to obtain access codes for locked doors. Next, competitors had to design the longest bridge capable of bearing the maximum load of the island to escape. Finally, the competitors had to build a car, propelled by a ramp, to cover the greatest distance.

At the college level, teams from Cégeps de Sainte-Foy, Garneau, Lévis-Lauzon, Limoilou, Victoriaville and Beauce-Appalaches participated in the events. Representatives of Cégep Garneau were awarded the highest honors and representatives of Cégep Lévis-Lauzon were awarded the jury prize for the faculty component.

We should also highlight the participation of about forty volunteers, most of whom are students at the college. They helped immensely in the holding and success of the Science Cup.

Congratulations to the organizers, volunteers, participants and winners!