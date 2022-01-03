Iran is not about to recognize the Taliban in Afghanistan

On Monday, the Iranian diplomat said that Iran is not close to recognizing the Taliban state in Afghanistan, and urged the new gentlemen of the neighboring country to seek to win the trust of the international community.

“Today, we have not at all reached the point of recognition [les talibans]. Nous espérons que l’organe directeur de l’Afghanistan s’orientera, avec ses actions, vers une direction qui pourra permettre une reconnaissance internationale», an indiqué le porte-parole du ministère iranien des Affaires étrangètres lor s zad zad’eh, Press Conference.

He added that “Iran and Afghanistan’s neighboring countries insist in particular on the formation of an inclusive government that reflects the ethnic and demographic diversity of this country.”

Shiite Iran, which shares a border of more than 900 km with Afghanistan, appears to be drawing in recent months a rapprochement with the Taliban, a Sunni Islamist group.

Upon coming to power in mid-August, the country’s new rulers established an all-male government, made up entirely of Taliban members, almost all of whom are ethnic Pashtuns.

They also restricted women’s right to work and study, and attracted many condemnations abroad.