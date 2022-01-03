Update fixes 5G connectivity issues

OnePlus has released an update for two of its 2021 smartphones: OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The goal of this update is to resolve several issues, including losing 5G connectivity under certain circumstances. The update is less than 80MB and does not include any new features.

Every year, rolling out a major Android update is a headache. corn Android 12 It seems that it gives more difficulty than previous versions. Even to her creator. the Pixel 6 et Pixel 6 Pro From Google is a victim of many bugs in Android 12. And updates make the situation worse than it improved. Faulty 5G connection and discontinuous. Inability to send SMS or make calls. The fingerprint reader is very slow. consequences : Google had to suspend the last update.

The same goes for competing brands. Notify us in December One UI 4.0 update issues On the Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Z Flip 3. And at OnePlus, Android 12-based OxygenOS update suspended Mid December in front of the massive influx of errors reported by users who tried to install it. As for the pixels, Connection to 5G was erraticAnimations are erroneous and facial recognition is blocked.

Update fixes the 5G of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

Last weekend, OnePlus announced the arrival of a version New version of Oxygen OS, is still based on Android 12. Its username is c 40. It is dedicated to 2021’s “Major Killers”, namely OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. It is intended for all those who have installed the previous version on their smartphone. It weighs only 70MB which confirms its patched and non-functional state. Understand that it fixes bugs and doesn’t bring any new functionality.

According to the message accompanying the update, OxygenOS C40 fixes two issues. First Not being able to connect to a 5G network under certain conditions. then the glitch Ban system update. This update has been rolling out since December 31, 2021 and will arrive gradually. Note that there is no release for Europe yet. But some users claim that they have installed the international version. The easiest way is to wait for the notification that will appear when the appropriate update is available for your device.