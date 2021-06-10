Islanders down the Bruins

Brock Nelson hit the target twice and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the fourth Stanley Cup playoff round.

Nelson scored twice in the second half to start the attack for the islanders, who also limited the Bruins’ chances.

It was amazing, said Nelson. The arena was buzzing with noise tonight. The fans give us energy and the team played very well. It was an important match and everyone did a very good job.

Team New York won the series in six games and reached the quarter-finals for the second consecutive season.

The islanders will now cross swords with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who just eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes in five games.

Last year, in a sheltered environment in Toronto, the Lightning beat the Islanders in six games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Travis Zajak and Kyle Palmieri added a goal for Barry Trotz as Cal Clatterbuck and Ryan Bullock completed the scoring in the empty net.

Semyon Varlamov had an average of 39 shots in four games in that series, but was less busy in the sixth game. The Russian goalkeeper put 23 shots back for the islanders, who took their third win in a row.

You need everyone to beat a team like this, Billy said. From top to bottom in the squad, everyone contributed and played as needed to win. I’m glad we’re taking another step.

Brad Marchand capitalized on strong play to score both goals for the Bruins, who lost in the second round for the second year in a row after reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

In what could be her last match dressed as the Bruins, Tuukka Rask conceded four times from 27 shots. Your head is an unrestricted free agent this summer.