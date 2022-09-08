The book is officially launched on 50 Years of Saguenéens

An event was held at the Pulperie de Chicoutimi with some of the team’s former players.

This 324-page book is titled The Saguenéens from Chicoutimi : since 1973And the pride story Written by a retired journalist from daily Serge Amund. Through interviews, anecdotes, statistics, and hundreds of archival photos, the book revisits the organization’s first 49 seasons.

The book traces each of the team’s first 49 seasons, including the 1993-94 season that ended in winning the President’s Cup. Photo: Radio Canada/Catherine Fillion

The best moments are the most difficult moments by the author. By accepting the challenge of President Richard Letourneau four years ago, Serge Emond wanted to give fans an entire book.

Richard Letourneau, when he saw that I was now retired, met me, and said to me: “Serge, in four years he will be 50e Team season, we want to do a lot of special events and one of the things we want to do is publish a book. are you interested? “I said yes, but he gave me carte blanche. This was clearly not an opportunity to settle scores. Yes, I had carte blanche, but I couldn’t write any nonsense During a Wednesday morning interview for the programme, Serge Emmond identified It’s never the same thing.

Serge Emmond did an impressive research to write his book on 50 Years of Chicoutimi Saguenéens from QMJHL Photo: Radio Canada

Browse Serge Emmond Hundreds of Articles from daily During her writing, in addition to relying on cooperation QMJHL For Sags edition stats for each of the chapters available in the book. He admits that researching motion pictures from the 1970s was complex.

The book will go on sale Thursday in four independent bookstores in the area. It is already on sale in the Saguenéens online store.