It is expected that the health rules will be relaxed in Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Announcement that the director of the Rowen Noranda Martial Arts Club, Evojim, is waiting impatiently.

There we wait to see what they will announce to us on Tuesday, whether or not they allow us to reopen the door. Leslie Marco

Leslie Marco hopes the area will return to yellow alert, so she can resume training.

The club was closed for 6 months during the first shutdown, and resumed operations in September with restrictions to close again on December 23.

According to the manager, the club has not lost any member and is doing well financially so far.

it is certainly that [le confinement] It had an effect, because at that point we have to keep paying the rent, maintenance at the gym, she says. We were still fortunate to be a non-profit organization and then we had a lot of partners who supported us and allowed us to overcome this lockdown. We tell ourselves if we stretched further, we’d be able to survive, hoping it wouldn’t be until summer.

She says her club will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, starting with moving to a more spacious room.

We trimmed our groups, and created 4-person bubbles, allowing us to have 16 people in the classroom, instead of 20-30 times, she says. There we have an opportunity to view a new room. On April 1, we are moving to allow more people to continue exercising their sport despite health restrictions, this will allow us to increase our groups to 25 people instead of 16, and we will have a station where people will be able to exercise alone even if their bubble organs are not available at that time. .

This week, Abitibi Chambers of Commerce reassured the announcement of a possible relaxation of sanitary regulations.

But representatives of global municipalities called for vigilance in the event that the region returns to the level of the Yellow Warning.

According to La Presse, shops and barbershops can reopen after February 8th.