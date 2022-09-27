It looks like another step is being taken to build a new Silent Hill

It seems that the Silent Hill franchise will slowly but surely return to our screens, to the delight of fans who have been waiting for something new for a long time.

Photo: Konami

It has already been ten years since the last official game of the franchise, rain Arrived on PS3 and Xbox 360.

(Youtube site)

In 2014, another project was revealed that includes, among others, Guillermo del Toro, with a tractor Playable, but later canceled.

In recent weeks, many rumors have begun to circulate, that a new chapter of the survival/horror game is in the works or that remake Silent Hill 2 is in production.

Yesterday, Gematsu revealed that the age rating has been approved by the Korean Game Evaluation and Management Committee for a game called Silent Hills: The Short Message.

Silent Hill: The SMS has been rated in Korea https://t.co/75hXHb9mck pic.twitter.com/jCIV0W5iMY —Gematsu (gematsu) September 26, 2022

We now know, of course, that Konami is still behind the project, in partnership with developer Uniana. The application was submitted on August 19, approved on the 25th and unveiled in the last few hours.

Unfortunately, the new details end there. Everything else is in a thick fog, as there is no evidence of platforms on which potential new Silent Hills might land.

So we must stay alert while we wait to see if these adventures, which began with Harry Mason in 1999, will return through the front door!

