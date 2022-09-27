“If my agent retires…” – Montembolt

Samuel Montembeault is ready for the 2022-2023 season.

In an interview with Jean-Charles Lagoy on Monday, the Canadian goalkeeper said he wanted to continue his lead from last season.

“From the moment the exemptions were canceled until the end of the season, I think I improved a lot. I worked hard with the goalkeeper coach and received a lot of shots during matches. It allows you to improve. With all the injuries, I had my chance as a starting goalkeeper. I consider it a learning curve for the future. “.

Quebec is pleased to agree to two seasons with the Canadians. He finally got what former goalkeeper coach Stephen White wanted him to.

“If my agent retires, I’ll probably call Stefan. He seems to know that pretty well. That’s what I’ve been really looking for, right from the start. Having a two-year contract gives me more stability. Once that’s all settled, he gives me the rest of the summer to get ready for camp.”

Although his team faced many problems last season, Montmbault will never forget his first experience in Montreal.

“It’s really special to hear the fans chanting your name. It’s fun to play at the Bale Center. We had a bad season, but it’s always been full every night. The fans are always behind us. I really have a lot of fun in Montreal.”

Watch the interview in the video above.