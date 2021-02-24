entertainment

Discover the new Safety Instructions movie for Air France!

February 24, 2021
While travel has become very complicated these days – especially to / from Canada – Let’s keep hope for the future: The vaccination campaign must make it possible to see the end of this life-changing epidemic.

In order to continue to be optimistic on better days, I share with you today New Air France Safety Instructions Film Which will be broadcast on the aircraft of the French company from March 1, 2021. It is a beautiful journey through the French cultural heritage:

  • Opéra Garnier in Paris
  • Palace of Versailles
  • Martinez Hotel in Cannes
  • Chrome of Provence
  • Which of the Seine
  • Museums, fashion show, terrace cafe

And, of course, a beautiful finale with the iconic Eiffel Tower and a real Air France crew!

French originsThe French Tourism Development Agency collaborated with Air France to produce this film.

Air France had already distinguished itself, 6 years ago, with its “Very Elegant” movie, in which we also found actress Dorcas Cobain. As Kathryn Villar notes in Figaro:

We have kept our clients’ company for 6 years, and when we need reassurance, it is still there and continues to evoke the dear French art of living.

Catherine Villar - Directrice de l'expérience client d'Air France

Bravo Air France! 🇫🇷

