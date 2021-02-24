Discover the new Safety Instructions movie for Air France!

While travel has become very complicated these days – especially to / from Canada – Let’s keep hope for the future: The vaccination campaign must make it possible to see the end of this life-changing epidemic.

In order to continue to be optimistic on better days, I share with you today New Air France Safety Instructions Film Which will be broadcast on the aircraft of the French company from March 1, 2021. It is a beautiful journey through the French cultural heritage:

Opéra Garnier in Paris

Palace of Versailles

Martinez Hotel in Cannes

Chrome of Provence

Which of the Seine

Museums, fashion show, terrace cafe

And, of course, a beautiful finale with the iconic Eiffel Tower and a real Air France crew!

French originsThe French Tourism Development Agency collaborated with Air France to produce this film.