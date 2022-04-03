“It was amazing” – Jordan Harris | Montreal Magazine

It was in front of his mother and girlfriend Jordan Harris that he played his first game in the NHL. Successful entry used for 15 minutes 55 seconds, including 46 seconds in overtime.

“It was unbelievable. Excellent. In addition, we won the match. Everyone worked hard.”

– Jordan Harris

Throughout the showdown, the 21-year-old rookie was playing like a veteran. However, he admitted that he felt butterflies and adrenaline. Despite its ease, he did note some glaring differences from the NCAA titer.

“Obviously the match was faster than I am used to. The level of intelligence is also higher. There is also the physical aspect to consider. The opponents are using their weights on you.”

– Jordan Harris

The defender was at the center of a somewhat comical situation in the second half when he was sent off for playing without his protective helmet, after Alex Killorn literally took him off.

I wasn’t sure. I picked it up, but dropped it. As soon as he sat on the bench, the referee approached me and said, ‘You can’t do that.’ “I learned the lesson.”

– Jordan Harris

Jordan Harris wasn’t satisfied with liking Canadian fans. His new teammates highly appreciated his playing style.

“We had no idea what kind of defender he was. I was impressed as much as the rest of the team. You would never believe this was his first game. He’s a good skater, a player with a good vision of the game.”

– Joel Edmondson