It will be October on Nintendo Switch

Surprise ! the expected Bayonetta 3 You just got a release date exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

No, not only The wonderful Kirby On Nintendo’s busy schedule. Without warning, the company just announced via a long trailer Bayonetta 3 will arrive one day Nintendo Switch October 28 next. Exclusive to Big N’s portable console, unlike previous runs that hit multiple modes, the game should have many fans on Halloween. For the record, the precedents go back to 2009 and 2014. So this sequel has been eagerly awaited and requested for many years.

A new badass is joining the party

Still developed by Platinum Games and worn by the heroine named Badass, Bayonetta 3 However, a new playable character will appear. The latter, baptized Viola, will be accompanied by a feline companion and a sword.

The plot of this particularly lively action game will take place in Tokyo and China, while the new ability to direct demons associated with Bayonetta’s weapons will be part of the game. Probably useful addition to new large-scale battles.

Famous characters such as Jeanne, Rodin, Enzo and Luka will return to the scenario, while the famous witch Umbra will have to bring out her weapons and abilities to counter the mysterious biological weapons created by humans.

Collector’s version of Bayonetta 3

Already available for pre-order on eShop at €59.99, Bayonetta 3 It will also offer a special physical version called Trinity Masquerade. In addition to the three cases in the form of the three shapes that combine to create a work of art, there will above all be a 200-page color art book. A fan favorite.

In addition, on September 30, the first Bayonetta It will be released in physical form on Nintendo Switch. Until now, to own it in a cartridge, you had to get your hands on the Japanese collector’s version of Bayonetta 2. Hopefully the wait will be worth it for the fans, and that Bayonetta 3 They may later be ported to consoles and other computers.