Francis Bouillon does not want to replace Luke Richardson

Martin St. Louis will need a new assistant due to the departure of Luke Richardson, who has accepted the position of head coach for another rebuilding team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

St. Louis can already cross out a potential candidate’s name. Francis Buyon, who handles player development with the organization, has no intention of taking on this challenge.

“No, not at all,” Ballon replied when asked if he wanted to replace Richardson. I know there are things that have come up recently. In the past, I had the opportunity Fitness Trainer In Laval when they called Alex Burroughs in Montreal. Two years ago, I could have become Joel’s assistant [Bouchard] with the missile. But I did not take advantage of this opportunity. I wasn’t ready. Currently, I’m doing well in my role. »

Bouillon will therefore retain the same responsibilities in the CH Hockey org chart. He will again work with Rob Ramage on player development. The two will swap duties with newbie Marie-Philip Boleyn within the group.

“No, my duties will not change. When I was [Hughes] and Jeff [Gorton] Arrived [comme directeur général et vice-président exécutif des opérations hockey]The message was to surround yourself well. Rob and I have covered a lot of guys. When you want better development quality, you have to surround yourself well. Bring Mary Phillip and Adam [Nicholas] Who does the training? It took so.

“I played hockey, but I’m not an iceman [entraînement]Follow the former defender. I play with my instincts a lot. Hockey has evolved. as such Fitness TrainerI haven’t done much training. My job is to advise the players, and I have to be a guide. I’m on the road during the season and I talk to them after the games. I report them. »

good recruits

Hired by former General Manager Marc Bergievin in 2017-2018, Bouillon will begin season six in his second career with CH. The 46-year-old gave a nice compliment to the aspiring youth present at this development camp.

“Since I’ve been doing this job, they’ve been the best recruiting group. I’m really impressed. The future will tell if we make the right choices. I love multiple choices.”