Italy returns to the European Championship final

Italy, who had led 1-0 at the end of the second half, were in a good position when their defense finally fell back.

Alvara Morata scored the goal in the 80th minute, as he took advantage of a smart hand touch in front of the Italian cage to introduce himself to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Morata, who entered the field in the 62nd minute, beat the Italian goalkeeper with a low and sharp shot.

Alvaro Morata tied the match late in the second half. Photo: Getty Images / Laurence Griffiths

The Azzurri dominated the match in the 60th minute thanks to a beautiful shot from Frederico Chiesa.

Less than eight minutes ago, the number 14 got frustrated with the Spanish goalkeeper with a shot on target near the net.

The score was 1-1 after the regulation time.

The extension was initially the work of the Spaniards, who repeatedly attacked the cage that Donnarumma had defended. The latter was challenged 16 times in total, before penalties. He made 4 saves, in 5 shots on goal.

Italy only threw seven times at Unai Simon, including four shots on target.

But the penalty shootout benefited the Italian scorers.

Simon read the track of the first Italian shooter to stop. But the other four who participated in the starting line-up for Italy achieved the goal.

The Spaniards were less opportunistic. The first attempt ended with a missed shot, as Dani Olmo sent the ball over the cage, targeting the upper left corner.

Then, in the fourth round, Morata was unable to repeat his magic in the 80th minute. His shot was saved on the ground by Donnarumma, the hero of the match.

It’s indescribable, I was calm because I knew I could help the team The latter said. The team was great and I thank everyone. There is one step missing before we reach our dream. The Spaniards are very strong, but this Italy is also great. She never leaves her, we never leave a centimeter to the end.

Yorgino, Chelsea’s top scorer in Premier LeagueThen he hit the target to confirm his victory.

In the resumption of the Euro 2012 final, the result was reversed, while the Italians this time because of the Spaniards.

It was a very difficult match On his part, Italian coach Roberto Mancini admitted. We knew we would suffer in a match like this. They got us in trouble. They are masters in controlling the ball.

In the final, England or Denmark will catch up with Italy, who will meet on Wednesday.

The final, I’m not talking about it out of superstition, let’s take advantage of this win and tomorrow we can think about the final. Quote from:Gianluigi Donnarumma