Buffalo Sabers captain Jack Eichel will not be returning this season as he will need surgery soon due to a hernia in his neck that has kept him out of the home since March 7.

According to the injured team, rapid surgery will allow the attacker to return to shape faster, so he will be ready in time for the next campaign.

The striker has had trouble this year, as is Cypress, who are last in the National Hockey League overall standings. In 21 matches, he scored 2 goals and 16 assists in exchange for 18 points. In his most recent appearance, against Residents of the New York Islands, he extended his match streak to 4 by at least one point.

This performance is much lower than that of 2019-2020, when Eshel scored 78 points, including 36 goals, in 68 matches.

Buffalo is a good 10-25-7 against 27 points.