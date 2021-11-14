Jackpot Lotto Max won in Quebec

The residents of Capitale-Nationale are $50 million richer, but they clearly don’t know it yet.

Lotto-Québec announced the winning number in the Lotto Max draw on Friday evening. Lucky ticket numbers sold in the Quebec region are: 04-06-07-10-17-27-44 (40).

Since the huge amount has not yet been claimed, the branch in which the ticket was sold and the number of winners are still unknown at the moment.

This is a five-part team formula card. The ticket is divided into several “parts”, but the same person can have more than one.

“There can be five people, where it can be one person with two shares and the other three friends having one stake each,” explains Renaud Dugas, a spokesperson for Loto-Quebec.

The Société des loteries du Québec invites the public to check their tickets.

“We invite the group to contact Loto-Québec directly. Then we will take care of it for the future”, he confirms.

Winner at 22

In February 2020, a resident of Capitale-Nationale won $70 million, the maximum for Lotto Max.

Gregory Mathieu, a young packing worker from Saint-Romuald in Levis, had shared the sum with seven members of his family.

“Money can’t buy happiness, but family can. […] “Money will never change anything for us,” Gregory Mathieu said after winning the jackpot.