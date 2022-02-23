Jacques Dumont trial: The other accused testifies

The second part of this trial takes place in the court of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts. Only one witness was questioned by the prosecution and defense on Tuesday. His identity has not been revealed as he was a minor at the time of the alleged facts.

He and Jack Dumont are accused of sexually assaulting a person. The events were to take place in 1989 in Matan.

The meeting of the accused and the alleged victim was to take place in a bar in the city. After that she would continue in a room at the Cégep de Matane. After the alleged attack, all three of them returned to the tavern to wrap up the evening.

The witness claims that all the people were satisfied during the sexual act and that they were sober.

The Prosecutor requested the DPCP’s precise details of the evening’s itinerary, including the meeting at the pub, the vehicle used for transportation, and events in the room.

The trial will continue Thursday in Sainte-Anne-de-Monts court.

Jack Dumont, now 63, is not on his first sexual assault trial. He attended the testimony of the other defendant by video, from the New Carlisle detention center where he was imprisoned.

Matanes’ family is already serving a 20-month prison sentence issued last September in connection with charges of sexual assault and voyeurism. And he was arrested in April 2020 because of these gestures committed against a woman from Matan in 2019.

A few months earlier, in January 2020, he had also received a 12-month suspended prison sentence in another sexual assault case, the facts of which date back to 2017.

With information from Jean Francois Dechines