Japan and the United States are allies against China

The The Japanese Prime Minister’s visit to Washington yesterday The main goal was to form a strong alliance against China. The Japanese PM also said that the alliance between the US and Japan should be as strong as never before.

Three weeks ago, Joe Biden did not hesitate to say that, under his supervision, he would not let China overtake the United States and become the number one power in the world. In the coming years, all analysis of international politics will come from the perspective of this cold war between the United States and China.

1. How strong is the Japanese army?

In theory, Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution prohibits Japan from having an army. Therefore, the country has “collective self-defense forces,” but it is in fact the sixth most powerful army in the world. Japan could very quickly acquire nuclear forces. The Japanese army has not fought under real conditions of war since 1945. That is why the strength of the Japanese army remains theoretical.

2. Why does Japan agree to the alliance with the United States against China?

Japan has many reasons for an alliance with the United States against China. Historically, since the Korean War in 1950, the two countries entered into a military alliance that benefited them. This alliance has grown stronger over the decades, particularly in the field of science and technology. On the other hand, Japan is a democracy. However, the crushing of the democratic movement in Hong Kong sent the world’s democracies a very clear signal that their future would be in jeopardy if China under Xi Jinping became the leading power in the world. Thus, Japan and the United States are natural allies against authoritarian China.

3. What are the weaknesses of the Japan-US alliance?

South Korea poses a special problem for the Japan-US alliance. South Koreans and Japanese maintain a deep hostility that comes from the beginning of the twentieth centurye Century, when Japan invaded Korea to make it a vassal state. The Japanese state of the time, which was similar to Nazi Germany, had offended the Koreans that they had not forgotten. Otherwise, at present, Japan and South Korea are pursuing common interests that would encourage them to unite against China. But they are reluctant to do so.

4. What role does Taiwan play in this alliance?

Taiwan became the perfect example of the danger of the rise of an authoritarian China. Nobody argues that Taiwan is Chinese territory. But neither the Taiwanese nor the other allies of the United States want the island to fall into the hands of a dictator like Xi Jinping.

5. What does the Chinese government think about this alliance?

Xi Jinping’s government is outraged at seeing Japan and the United States unite against him. But something only has to blame himself. It is his government that is trying to invade the waters of the China Sea at the expense of other coastal states. It is also the one who attacks India militarily or sends daily planes and ships to violate the Taiwan border. He is the one who asks his diplomats to use language similar to threatening and insulting those who dare to oppose his plans.