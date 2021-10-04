Jennifer Lopez supports Ben Affleck at the screening of his new movie

On Sunday, the singer accompanied the artist to the screening of her latest film, “The Tender Bar”.

Since they resumed their passion, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck They do not leave each other and support each other in all their projects. On Sunday October 3, 2021, the 52-year-old singer accompanied the 49-year-old actor to a special screening of his new movie “The Tender Bar”. The ceremony, which was also attended by director George Clooney, was held at a hotel in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived holding hands accompanied by their assistants. Wearing large sunglasses, the “Let’s Get Loud” interpreter wore a long black dress and a pair of high-heeled ankle boots. The actor was wearing jeans, a white shirt and a camel jacket. Set after that he replaced it with a dark suit, the outfit he was wearing To go in a few hours to the premiere of the movie.

“They will always make an effort to move in and be present for each other.”

If she was present alongside Ben Affleck at the special, Jennifer Lopez skipped the preview. The American star sure does get to meet her kids in the evening, unless she stays discreetly behind the scenes to encourage him, as the actor does well when he also supports her in his art projects. On September 25 in New York, Ben Affleck accompanied Jennifer Lopez to the Global Citizen Live gala, where she performed on stage. “She works hard and it meant a lot to her to have her by her side. (…) They would always make an effort to move in and be there for each other. Ben was a huge fan of Jennifer’s show and loved watching her sing,” it was said. And! News.

