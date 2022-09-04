Joannès adventure raid to better define the jungle

The obstacle course takes place on Sunday and gives participants the opportunity to cover a distance of 5 or 10 kilometers and overcome about thirty obstacles.

According to Alan Schenk, President of the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Forestry Association, the course presents several types of challenges for participants.

“It’s a challenge for the heart. First of all, the 5K is still a challenge in itself, but then there’s the strength, skill and balance exercises, but there’s also the lake and there’s two obstacles to go through the water. It’s a challenge because they all end up getting wet. In the end,” he notes.

Despite the cooler temperatures and planned trails in the cool waters of the lake, Samuel Lemieux-Mercier was protected a few minutes before the start of the race.

Love the overtaking and the adrenaline at first. A little nervous at the beginning of not knowing the obstacles, because it’s my first time. It’s different every race and I really like it! mentions runner Samuel Lemieux Mercier.

Marie-Helen Cottier Bouchard, right, came to share with her family. Photo: Radio Canada / Jean-Michel Cotnoir

For Marie-Hélène Côté-Bouchard, I am especially pleased to move in a group that makes Raid’s adventure so engaging.

“I think it’s self-sacrificing. It’s a fun performance too, and this year, I’m bringing in new entrants with me, so I’m really pissed about dragging my boyfriend and kids,” she says.

Participants in the raid must overcome many obstacles. Photo: Radio Canada / Jean-Michel Cotnoir

Discover Adventure Park

By attracting nearly 400 participants from across Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the raid also allows visitors to discover other activities on offer on the site and highlight the educational mission on the forest the Association pursues. forest.

“In the park here, not everyone knows that we have a tree-to-tree network, that we have hiking trails, that we have mountain bike trails, that we have education done in the woods for young and old. The main goal is to bring these people into the park and have them discover what is available and come back.” people,” Alan Schenk explains.

Alan Schenk, President of the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Forestry Association. Photo: Radio-Canada / jean-michel.cotnoir

Mr. Schenk stresses that the event could not see the light of day without the contribution of many volunteers.

“We worked for two weeks fixing, fitting and anchoring the obstacles. During the event we have 60 volunteers, to have at least one or two volunteers on each obstacle and to guide the runners and replace the obstacles. After the event we have obstacle clearance for two weeks, so it is a challenge For two months in total,” he says.