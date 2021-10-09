Joe Biden authorizes transfer of Donald Trump archives on January 6

The elected officials at the head of this committee threatened to prosecute those close to the former president who refused to cooperate in its work.

The special commission The House of Representatives was created to evaluate Donald Trump’s role inAn attack by his supporters on the headquarters of Congress, while elected officials confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Denounce the former president political game : Radical Left Democrats […] Use Congress to persecute their opponents , concluded Friday in a statement.

It is to explain After he wrote to the National Archives to oppose, In the name of the separation of powers , to send a whole series of documents relating to his actions on January 6 (meeting reports, emails, letters…).

But Joe Biden Decided that it was not legal to invoke a presidential privilege White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a news conference, it is to maintain the confidentiality of this information.

The President considers it extremely important for Congress and Americans to have a full view of today’s events, in order to prevent them from happening again. Quote from:Jen Psaki, White House spokeswoman

The commission also sent summonses in September to four relatives of the former president, to present him with other documents and to testify before them. According to the American press, Donald Trump asked them not to cooperate.

Former advisor Steve Bannon He said he would try to hide behind a vague reference to the privileges of the former president On Friday, Democrat-elect Benny Thompson and fellow Republican Liz Cheney, who chairs that committee, confirmed it.

We will not allow any witnesses to challenge an injunction or delay the process, and we will immediately consider the possibility of criminal prosecution for obstruction of Congress. , threatened in a statement.

Donald Trump, who remains popular among Republican voters, denies responsibility for the attack on Congress.