James Bond at the Orchester Symphonique de Québec

The great James Bond classics are in the program: Goldfinger, Skyfall, Live And Let Die And of course the opening theme.

According to Pierre-Olivier Roy, Lecturer, Musical Techniques and Composition at Laval University School of Music, the subject matter of Agent 007 is what we recognize the most. This is what we hear with guitar, with orchestra and brass. This is what gives a signature James Bond. This ritornello appears many times in the movies. This is called the dominant idea Roy explains. A leitmotif is a subject that is associated with a person.

Classic jeans

For this concert, the OSQQuebec Symphony Orchestra He will be accompanied by the invited group Classic jeans. The band has been performing this musical group with different orchestras for several years. It’s a very popular concert As the band’s singer, Stephanie Martin, says. Music James Bond They’re big themes, they’re epic, they’re dramatic…so they’re big themes that fit well in a symphony orchestra.

Every movie in the franchise has a song as likely to become as famous as the feature film. The credits are sung by the artists who were at the top of the game at the time of the theatrical release.

For Stephanie Martin, having to face multiple performers with different vocal records is a challenge.

It’s a hard technical exercise to sing in Nancy Sinatra’s light voice and then sing the big melodies that require a lot of vocal power. Quote from:Stephanie Martin, singer of the group Jeans’n Classics

The James Bond concert takes place on October 8 and 9, 2021 at the Salle Louis-Fréchette in the Grand Théâtre de Québec.