John Tavares will face the Canadian

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will return to competition on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens, four months after suffering a horrific injury against the same team.

Simon Olivier Lorang

Journalism

The series between Canadian and Paper was only a few minutes old, on May 20, when Tavares, after falling on the ice, received a violent knee – accidental – for Corey Berry. The veteran nearly lost consciousness, remaining on the ice for long minutes. The victim of a concussion, he no longer plays in the series that the confinement team won in seven games.

Photo by Frank Gunn, Canadian Press archive John Tavares has been evacuated on a stretcher after receiving a bad knee – accidentally – from Corey Berry.

The two teams begin their preparatory calendar on Saturday in Toronto. At Camp Leafs, we’ll also find veterans Jason Spezza, William Nylander, Alexander Kerfoot and Jake Muzzin, among others.

As for the Canadian, Nick Suzuki will lead the first line with his regular wingers Tyler Toffoli and Cole Caufield, while Ryan Boehling will surround Arturi Laconen and Laurent Dauphin in the second unit. Newcomers Mathieu Perrault and Cedric Paquette will complete an entire trio of Quebec with Alex Pelzel. In defense, Alexander Romanov will be reunited with Jeff Petrie.

Kayden Primo and Michael McNavin will be goalkeepers in uniform at Camp Montreal.