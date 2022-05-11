Josh Anderson featured in Canada’s preliminary match this morning

On Monday, we learned the composition of the Canadian team for the World Championship. Josh Anderson is the only player to represent the Canadians on Team Canada.

Let’s say it’s time to let us know about the squad members a short 48 hours ago, Canada had already finished their preparatory tournament, which consisted of a duel against the Americans.

Although it is an exhibition game, it is still interesting to note that this morning Canada had the upper hand over its southern rivals. Claude Julien’s men won 4-3 on penalties.

And about the draw, we should note that Canadian No. 17, Josh Anderson, got two points, one of which is a goal.

Two points for Anderson in the Canada pre-season gamehttps://t.co/sknBrZTL07 —RDS (RDSca) May 11 2022

Anderson, Cole Selinger and Dylan Cousins ​​scored in the original time. Made in the penalty shootout, Same Cousins ​​and Pierre-Luc Dubois were Canada’s top scorers during the match. Note that it was the good old Alex Galchenyuk who scored for the Americans in the penalty shootout.

It’s clearly good to see Anderson moving at such a fast pace.

For Claude Julien’s men (and for all teams), such a match on a short course basically teaches you how to play as a team. After all, many players who have never played together need to get to know each other.

Canada will not play tomorrow, and Germany will be on the list on Friday at 1pm as part of the start of the tournament for Canada. Normally, this should be a win.

On May 15-16, Italy and Slovakia will be Canada’s next competitors. This is what is waiting for Canada in the short term to start the tournament…and these are games to be played.

We’ll follow up on what the Flanelle striker can do once the tournament starts.

