Alexander Romanov secures his future with the islanders

Alexander Romanov did not expect it to be traded, but he certainly looks to the future. With a new three-year contract in his pocket, he is eager to start a new chapter in his career with the New Yorkers.

It was last July 7 at the draft in Montreal: The new Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, sent Romanoff to New York in exchange for the 13th pick for auction. This choice then allowed him to get Kirby Dach, of the Chicago Blackhawks.

A few weeks later, his new deal, which will bring him $7.5 million according to Sportsnet, allowed him to return to the transaction publicly for the first time during a virtual press conference.

“I was frankly shocked,” Romanov said on Monday. It was a surprise to me. I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m excited to be here. I’m already on Long Island getting ready for the season. I’ll be ready to play now, honestly, so I’m just waiting for the season to start! “

good tools

With the islanders, Romanov could have played well with Noah Dobson in defense. The 12th player recruited in 2018 was born in 2021-2022 with 13 goals and 51 points in 80 matches. He also accepted a three-year contract, a $12 million agreement.

The former Junior Hockey League of Quebec (LHJMQ) will see itself playing Romanoff, even if it knows full well it won’t have the last word on the matter.

“We’ve exchanged some text messages, but I haven’t been able to meet him in person yet,” Dobson initially said. From what little I know from watching him play, he is clearly a talented player. He skates well and has a good physical presence. It will be interesting to get to know him, and if we end up playing together, that will be fine too.”

“Having tools like this can help, especially in the transitional phase and in the offensive area. I am excited to have him on our defensive team.”

Romanov is clearly known for his good shoulders, but he would like to do more in attack. After two seasons in lockup uniform, he was limited to four goals and 19 points in 133 games. He feels he can do better.

“I’d like to do more attacking now. I’ve worked in off season with CD on my skills because I want to improve my discus game. I can be physical, I can create transitions, but I want to play more in the offensive zone.

Reunion

If he was surprised by the deal, Romanov surely had a grin when he learned of the destination. In fact, he will find a great friend, goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin. The two men wore the CSKA Moscow colors together for two seasons, from 2018 to 2020.

“Yes, sure, he is one of my closest friends now,” he nodded excitedly. We have always been in touch. We spend every day at his house! These are good times.”

Kiefer Bellows also signed a new deal for next season on Monday.