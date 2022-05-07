Journalist Mario Rui passed away

enter to Journalism In 1981, he alternately covered court and parliament affairs, before running the newspaper’s arts and cultural pages.

He became a columnist in 1999, and held the position for 15 years until his retirement in 2014.

François Cardinal, Co-Publisher and Vice President of Information The hurry, It was described in the newspaper pages Like columnist It has a unique feather, capable of untangling any argument, and taking their positions even when bumped or disturbed. .

He is a man with very direct opinions, but also a very respectful and upright being. said his friend, the cartoonist Serge Chablo.

In addition to collaborating on programs on Radio Canada such as I saw it on the radioMario Roy author of an article, To put an end to anti-Americanism; a novel , Quotea biography of Jerry Bullitt, before I gowhich Radio-Canada OHdio has performed a digital audio adaptation.

On Facebook, her peers (including the author of these lines) highlighted her somewhat rude kindness, sarcastic sense of humor and generosity. Mario Roy did not hesitate to highlight the work of others.

Among other testimonies, journalist Pascal Navarro confirmed that it was One of the few columnists to echo young feminist journalists, in “backlash“ . Lt. Col. Stanley asserts a statement that I opened the doors The hurry As an occasional collaborator .

Journalist Mohamed Lotfy, producer of the program unknown rulersconfirms it He was one of the first Quebec journalists to take an interest in the committed painter who[il] had already .

Finally, the author and former editor of the magazine fangPierre Hoyt writes from his book good friend Mario Roy really liked his song Fortunately there is a nightespecially the sentence: it’s the cheerful who wears out .

The cheerful They may wear out, concludes Pierre Hoyt, but friendship and affection, never.

Mario Roy is survived by his two children, Juliette and Thomas, as well as his wife Joanne Prince, a radio journalist for Radio Canada.