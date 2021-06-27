JS Kabylie in the Final -Video – Transportation Security Administration

JS Kabylie has ably It qualified for the Confederation of African Football Cup final, after its big win (3-0) in the semi-final second leg over Coton Sport on Sunday 27 June at the 5 July Stadium.

distance win over Which he got in the first leg in Yaounde on June 20 (2-1), JS Kabylie went a good part of the way towards the final of the competition. On Sunday, the Algerians confirmed their superiority over the Cameroonians. If some doubts remained before the start of the match, as anything could happen in a football match, the attack of Kabyles quickly dispelled them. from 6e Minute, Bolahia gives preference to JS Kabylie, with the Cameroon goalkeeper’s shot in the penalty area after a counterattack.

Half an hour later, facing a weak opponent, Algeria’s most successful club managed to break through Siad who took a break from a penalty kick.

Eight minutes later, just before the end of the first half, Boulahiye permanently removed his family by scoring the third goal. The match collapsed in the first half. In 3-0, Coton Sport had to score at least four goals without conceding. Which was an impossible task.

With this double victory, JS Kabylie secured qualification for the seventh African Cup after 1981, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2001 and 2002. Club Kabylie won all its finals. In the next final, they will face Wydad Casablanca on July 10 in Cotonou, Benin.