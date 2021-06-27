Fast & Furious 9, the biggest start since the start of the pandemic

(Los Angeles) Ode to Big Cars, the movie Fast and Furious 9 She got off to a great start by taking over the North American box office this weekend, while terrifying A Quiet Place Part Two She continued her good journey.

The tenth installment of the saga The Fast and the FuriousThe feature film, in which amazing chases are combined, again brings together the actors Vin Diesel, who plays a fan of fast and sports cars, and Michelle Rodriguez, his on-screen wife.

In its first weekend of tapping, the action movie grossed $70 million in sales in theaters in the United States and Canada Friday through Sunday, according to provisional figures from specialist Exhibitor Relations.

This is the largest startup in theaters since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States according to specialized media Limit And the diverse.

Fast and Furious 9 So far, it’s more than a horror movie A Quiet Place Part Two, directed by John Krasinski, continues its momentum with $6.2 million in revenue, bringing its total to over 136 million in five weeks.

PHOTO JONNY COURNOYER, via Associated Press Noah Jobe, Millicent Simmonds and Emily Blunt V A Quiet Place Part Two

Another sequel, comedy The bodyguard of a hitman’s wife It put, despite disastrous reviews, into the third step of the platform with $4.9 million, and $26 million in two weeks.

kids movie Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugitive And his little ferrets follow him closely, coming in at number four with less than $4.9 million and nearly $29 million in three weeks in theaters.

Cruella, with Emma Stone in the title role, made $3.7 million and $71 million in five weeks, putting her in fifth place.