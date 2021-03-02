Julie Snyder speaks with US actress Jodie Foster on Monday

For once we count the dodo before the start of the week! We are impatient to meet in front of our televisions on Monday, as we will be able to attend an exclusive interview with Julie Snyder to me Week 4 Jolly From 9 pm!

After receiving the Spice Girls on the talk show, this is the American Oscar-winning actress Jodi Foster, Whose playing talents we can admire Silence of the LambsAnd the taxi driverAnd the Panic roomAnd the Nimes IslandAnd the Flight plannerAnd the the Paradise And more than that, who will speak with the host during a wonderful discussion in French on Monday 1st March.

Julie will be speaking on the upcoming new biographical British American drama Mauritanian With the producer, director, actress, and two Oscar winner at a videoconference (The Epidemic Is Bound!).

Credit: Instagram Story of La Semaine des 4 Julie

Moreover, the 58-year-old famous bilingual artist will share the screen with him Shailene Woodley (Currently located in Montreal), Taher Rahim And the Benedict Cumberbatch at Mauritanian.

Among the guests for the next week, we can also count on the presence of the deposed of Celebrity big brotherAnd the Caroline NeroAnd the Antoine VizinaAnd the SoranAnd the Milene Saint Sauveur And many other things. It’s an appointment, from 9 PM this Monday on the airwaves new.

behind the scenes

While waiting for the start of the week, Everyone is talking about it Will host on Sunday evening Danny TorkutAnd the Michelle RivardAnd the Lawrence NirbonThe new minister responsible for combating racism Benoit Sharett, animation Jean Charles Lagoi And journalist Chantal MachapiSo is the journalist Alec Castungway. Listen at 8 pm Radio ICI-Canada Télé!