July teases in-game Twitter appearance, fans take off

Will Jul be present in FIFA 22? Rumors have been circulating since the rapper posted a picture of himself on Twitter yesterday, using the soccer game’s graphic icons. Many fans evoke part of his soundtrack, some even represent a character in his image, but for now, the main character is trapped in silence.



a few months ago, EA revealed the first trailer for FIFA 22. As every year, fans are eagerly awaiting the title, who, like every year, have every chance to be The best selling game in France. They’re not the only ones, as many celebrities have expressed their impatience with the release. Among them, there is one that has received a lot of attention since yesterday.

Jul has already posted a rather strange photo. Its famous tower resumes, standing in front of the Stade Vélodrome and the Notre-Dame de la Garde Basilica. So far nothing out of the ordinary, the rapper regularly refers to Marseille in his songs. However, the image has been revised to match the graphic style of FIFA. find also The game logo plus the EA logo.

Jul in FIFA, truth or false teasing?

Clearly, theories struggle in the comments. While Jul just wrote “Are you ready my team?” “ As a legend, his team is doing their best Imagine a partnership with E.A: Many believe that the rapper participated in the soundtrack for the title, composed some songs or allowed the use of his most famous songs. The image also indicates that players will be able to find it Avatar for the latter.

There is nothing inherently impossible in all of this. Already in 2010, The rapper soprano lent his picture In addition to many of his songs. Finally, some conjure up a versionJul . Special Edition, but many would agree that it seems unlikely. For his part, the main interested party remains silent. He is careful not to confirm or refute the theories related to it. answer me October 1.