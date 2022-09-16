Junior Tournament: Defeat CH . Entry

Montreal Canadiens fans got a pretty good idea of ​​what the team’s potential player, Juraj Slafkovsky, was capable of in the Habs’ first game in the Junior Championships Thursday night. However, CH lost 4 to 3 against the Sabers at LECOM Harborcenter, in Buffalo. Watch the highlights in the main video above.

It was a great opportunity to see the first choice of the latest version of the National League defending the CH colors in the match. Slavkovsky did not disappoint with his fighting spirit and speed.

Having caught the attention of two opposing defenders midway through the first period, he made a fine pass to fellow Slovakian Filip Misar, who was able to find himself alone in front of Saber’s goalkeeper Beck Warm. It was then 2 to 0 for Al Kindi’s hopes.

Emil Heinemann, the striker who got him last season in a trade sent by Tyler Toffoli to Calgary Flames, opened the scoring after entering opposition territory with Jordan Harris.

It was their speed that hurt the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge players the most on Buffalo’s hopes. Owen Beck also found himself alone in front of Warm, who overcame him with a sharp, gauntlet shot to cut the difference to a net in the third inning.

But the Canadians let their lead by two goals, while Cypress scored four times in a row to take the lead. Tyson Cusack hit the goal twice at the expense of goalkeeper Joe Verbich.

Montreal will have a chance to recover on Friday with a duel against young players from the New Jersey Devils. They will conclude their stay in Buffalo with a meeting with senators in Ottawa on Sunday.

press briefings

Some players provided an update after the match, including the first goal scorer, Emil Heinemann.

Owen Beck was another top scorer in the confrontation. The best in the Ontario U-20 Showdown Circle was very good tonight.

William Trudeau is a left-handed defenseman who is often overlooked when discussing Canadians’ defensive roster. He and Jordan Harris were probably the most impressive pair of duel tonight. Hear his comments below.

For his part, coach Jean-Francois Hall wanted to see his players have fun. He liked a few things, but there will be some corrections to be made before the next duel.