Justin Krebs’ crew resists and wins bronze in 4-men bobsleigh

Justin Krebs, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Cockwell finished with a cumulative time of 3:55 9/100 after the fourth round, clocking in at 59.27 seconds.

This time was enough to maintain a slim lead over Germany’s Christoph Havre, who finished fourth in the final standings with a total of 3:55.15.

The Canadians had a 0.08sec lead over their opponents in the final round, and Justin Krebs’ experience made the difference, especially towards the end of the course.

It’s a huge achievement and I have no words to describe how I feel right now. We have done everything we can in the past four years and have finally won the medal at the Olympics He fired Krebs, who was struggling to contain his emotions a few seconds before he climbed onto the podium.

” The guys did a great job and we couldn’t be happier. It’s incredible! » – Quote from Justin Krebs

The Canadians finished 6 hundred ahead of their nearest pursuers. Photo: Associated Press/Dmitriy Lovitsky

Germany will still leave the National Ski Center in Yanking with two more medals for the clock.

World and Olympic champions Francesco Friedrich, Marjes Thorsten, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schuyler were crowned again thanks to their cumulative time of 3:54.30.

They were followed by their compatriots Johannes Lochner, Florian Bauer, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp (+0.37s) in second to complete the double.

So the Germans concluded the Beijing Olympics with a harvest of 16 medals in sliding sports, which also include skis and skeletons. They climbed to the top of the podium in all events, women and men combined, except in the monobob game.

Pilot Francesco Friedrich won a second gold medal in Beijing, next in the two-man bobsleigh. Photo: Getty Images / Julian Finney

Also during the fourth and final round, Canadians Christopher Spring, Cody Sorensen, Samuel Geiger and Mike Evelyn (+2.69s) achieved an excellent final round to finish ninth in the final standings.

” It was a great experience! We’ve been through a whole bunch of emotions this season and it’s brought us even closer to each other. I love my teammates and we had a lot of fun on the track during the games. » – Quote from Samuel Geiger

Meanwhile, the final quartet of Maple Leaf, made up of Taylor Austin, Daniel Sunderland, Chris Patrician and Jay Dearborn, missed the threshold to qualify for the reserved final round for the top 20. He finished 23rd.