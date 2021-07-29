Borders: Quarantined to visit customs by bike

Cycling from St. George’s For information from Jackman’s website, the endurance athlete and his employer found himself in mandatory quarantine upon his return by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Simon Leblanc wanted to travel overland to Lake Placid, in the United States, for a competition scheduled for July 25. This was his last chance to qualify for the Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

So he left on July 11 for training towards the American border, located 45 kilometers from his home.

The goal was to figure out how to get a waiver of the Lake Placid event without flying.

I am doubly vaccinated. I’ve spoken with US customs officials. After the discussion, they explained to me that my chances were better at Champlain Station. [Lacolle]. I did not cross the border, I was on a bike, ”explains the athlete.

Canada’s decision

And when it came time to leave, he said, the situation got even more complicated. “I arrived at Canada Post and explained why I was there. They gave me two boxes of COVID tests to tell me I had been in quarantine for 14 days. They told me I had not implemented ArriveCAN, the platform to provide our information when we arrived. But I never left,” Simon LeBlanc adds.

Back home, his father suggests going back to the border crossing to present his QR code. However, the operation did not yield any result.

“I called the whole planet! I can’t work and have a shop. I couldn’t even go out for training.”

However, the Canada Border Services Agency only applies the law.

Mr. LeBlanc answers: “Stop at 102 km/h on the highway, that’s the law, but it’s not evidence of judgment.”

After days of failed attempts and multiple tests, Simon finally got permission to train outdoors. “I was allowed to go and quarantine outside the country. This is ridiculous!”

photo courtesy At the 2019 Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

So the athlete decides to expand his profile with his professional license for 2020, as well as his previous results at the world championships and the national championship.

“I went to Lacolle with my papers and tests. After a half-hour interview, the Americans let me go to the competition.”

Happy ending

Sunday, Simone LeBlanc finished 1He is Ranks between 30-34 years old with a time of 9 hours 4 minutes 38 seconds. He got his qualification to Hawaii, where he will wear his country’s colors next October.

Photograph by Jean Francois Racine The athlete at his job at Joe Bicycles in St. George, Bos.

Canada did not impose another quarantine on him on his return and he was working at his shop, Joe Bicycles, yesterday in Boss.

Discretionary authority for agents

Canada Border Services officers have the discretion to decide whether or not to impose infamous quarantines on travelers who wish to enter or return to the country.

Simon LeBlanc’s incident is not unique, and the appeal mechanism rarely succeeds in overturning the decision. Deadlines often mean 14 days have passed during the appeal process.

“We have referred Mr. LeBlanc to the federal authorities,” said Samuel Boleyn, a regional representative for Boss Sud.

“Mr. LeBlanc has called our office. We have done the necessary follow-up with the relevant ministries. A member of the entourage to Richard Liu, the Conservative MP in Ottawa, also explained that the information obtained was passed on to him when and when.

case after case

Workers who continue to travel abroad sometimes face the vagaries of trade in times of COVID-19.

Sylvain Richard

entrepreneur

I went to Belgium in May and got an exemption as an essential worker. I returned to Portugal after that and refused to return. I’m told it’s the agents who decide,” says Sylvain Richard, of Richard Sports Services, a company in Quebec that specializes in managing sports results.

Upon his return, the entrepreneur missed a few days from holding an Olympic selection. On a previous business trip to Bulgaria, the father of three had to respect the mandatory quarantine.

fine and imprisonment

Failure to comply with the order is a violation of the quarantine law.

Even if a profession can be considered essential, exemption from quarantine is not automatic. Each request is handled on a case by case basis. The onus is on the party seeking entry to Canada to prove to the officer that they meet the quarantine exemption.

Violating instructions given upon entering Canada is a crime and can result in a six-month prison sentence and a $750,000 fine.