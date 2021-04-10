Justin Rose takes a blow to Augusta

His tour included four birds, but many ghosts.

Displays: -137.

His closest followers are Will Zalatores (68) and Brian Harman (69).

Zalatoris collected five birds – all on the second leg, including the last three holes.

Mark Leishman and Jordan Speth are narrowly behind, having played 67 and 68.

Leishman had six sparrows – one streak of three in a row, the other of three in four holes.

Speth won the championship in 2015, among his three most prestigious victories.

On Friday, four of his five birds were introduced into the second nine.

Bernd Weisberger reached the top spot with 66, after 74. He was the composer of seven birds.

He-4 is like Tony Finno (66) and Justin Thomas (67), in particular.

Finau got an eagle and six birds.

Canadian Corey Konners is among five golfers at -2, after a round of 69. He had an eagle in hole 13.

Countryman Mackenzie Hughes played equally at this point (72-72).

Winner of the US Open in 2020, Bryson Deschambeau did a lot better than the day before.

Played 67, the next day of 76. It is minus 1.

Defending champions Dustin Johnson are two 14 holes away. He made a double carriage on the fifth hole.

Phil Mickelson continues his way, but narrowly (75-72).