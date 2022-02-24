Justin Trudeau repeals emergency law

The Trudeau government declared emergency law on February 14. (Photo: Getty Images)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rescinded enforcement of the emergency law, 10 days after it was called in for the first time in Canadian history.

“Now things are back in order, the barriers and the occupations are over,” he said immediately during a press conference to announce this.

“Today, after carefully examining the situation, we see that we are no longer in a state of emergency. (…) We now consider that the laws in place are sufficient to ensure the safety of the residents.”

The Prime Minister is joined by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino. The meeting was also attended by Civil Protection Minister Bill Blair and Justice Minister David Lamiti.

The Trudeau government declared emergency law on February 14, in an effort to end the illegal blockade that has paralyzed Ottawa and several border crossings with the United States.

The police, in the federal capital, managed to dismantle the mobilization of anti-sanitary measures and handicaps, which had been going on for weeks, over the past weekend.

From the moment the Emergency Measures Act was invoked, the Prime Minister emphasized that his goal was to provide additional tools to the local police forces and to put an end to the mobilization that harms the Canadian economy.

The emergency law has been invoked for 30 days, but Justin Trudeau has indicated he wants the legislation not to be needed before then.