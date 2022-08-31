Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday morning

The Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Philomena Tassi, has called for the changes to be made. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

OTTAWA – Only two ministers will be affected by the small change that will take place on Wednesday morning in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to arrive at Rideau Hall for a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony with Governor-General Marie Simon.

Four sources familiar with the situation told the Canadian Press that the changes were made at the invitation of Public Services and Procurement Minister Philomena Tassi.

The MP for Hamilton, Ont., has asked Prime Minister Trudeau to reduce her workload due to a health issue in her family.

These sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were unable to discuss the matter publicly.

The reshuffle comes a week before a cabinet pulls out in Vancouver and a month before the House of Commons begins work.

Mrs. Tassi was a corporate attorney for six years before becoming a chaplain at a Catholic high school in Ancaster, Ontario.

In 2015, she was elected a Liberal Riding Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas. She was re-elected in 2019 and 2021.

In 2018, she was promoted first to the Cabinet as Senior Minister and then as Minister of Labour. After the 2021 elections, Mr. Trudeau appointed Secretary of Public Services and Procurement.