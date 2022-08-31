Texas has terminated Anthony Auclair’s contract

The traditional wave of NFL cuts ended tightly for Anthony Auclair on Tuesday, after the Houston Texans terminated his contract.

The preparatory calendar is over, and all Goodell circuit teams have had to reduce their workforce to 53 players for the season that begins next week. Auclair’s name was not on the final Texans list.

The veteran has been out on five NFL campaigns, first four in Tampa Bay, where he won the LV Super Bowl, then one in Houston, and was sidelined early in training camp with a knee injury, which he still treats today. .

Mainly used in blocking, to support offensive line players, Auclair does not collect offensive stats like other players in his position. He scored his first – and only – touchdown in the NFL at the start of last season.

The doors of the Goodell Circuit opened to Auclair in the spring of 2017. At the end of the auction where he was not selected, producer Rouge et Or of Laval University agreed with the Buccaneers as an unpolished free agent.

More details will follow.