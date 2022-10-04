Top News

Kaquist Catherine Bleuen was elected to Bonaventure

October 4, 2022
Alan Binder

I didn’t realize it yet, I’m on cloud nine. I sincerely thank all the Bonaventure voters who have decided to put their trust in me. It is an honor and a privilegeShe reacted warmly.

We feel that people want change, and I would be really proud to embody that change and help people lead me. »

Quote from Catherine Bleuen, Member of Parliament for Bonaventure

Ms Bloin succeeds Sylvain Roy, who was elected under the PQ banner in 2018 before sitting as an independent MP since 2021.

The new MNA of Bonaventure and her wife Mathieu Labpointe, Mayor of Carleton-sur-Mer, Governor of the MRC Avignon and President of the Table des préfets de la Gaspésie

Photo: Radio Canada/Louis Belchat-LaBelle

The 36-year-old faced off against Alexis Dechen of the Party of Quebec, Catherine Sir Wright of Quebec Solidere, Christian Sierre of the Liberal Party of Quebec and François Terrain of the Conservative Party of Quebec.

This year, 35,933 voters were registered on Bonaventure’s electoral roll.

In 2018, Sylvain Roy won this district with 38.46% of the vote. The participation rate was 62.27%.

