Kaquist Catherine Bleuen was elected to Bonaventure

I didn’t realize it yet, I’m on cloud nine. I sincerely thank all the Bonaventure voters who have decided to put their trust in me. It is an honor and a privilege She reacted warmly.

” We feel that people want change, and I would be really proud to embody that change and help people lead me. » – Quote from Catherine Bleuen, Member of Parliament for Bonaventure

Ms Bloin succeeds Sylvain Roy, who was elected under the PQ banner in 2018 before sitting as an independent MP since 2021.

The new MNA of Bonaventure and her wife Mathieu Labpointe, Mayor of Carleton-sur-Mer, Governor of the MRC Avignon and President of the Table des préfets de la Gaspésie Photo: Radio Canada/Louis Belchat-LaBelle

The 36-year-old faced off against Alexis Dechen of the Party of Quebec, Catherine Sir Wright of Quebec Solidere, Christian Sierre of the Liberal Party of Quebec and François Terrain of the Conservative Party of Quebec.

The beginning of inserting a 17-item photo album. Skip the list? 1 / From 17 Just get rid of Matin Matabedia and Ile de la Madeleine keep their party quebeque color on the night of the October 3, 2022 elections.Photo: Radio Canada View previous image See the next picture Picture 1 of 17 Just get rid of Matin Matabedia and Ile de la Madeleine keep their party quebeque color on the night of the October 3, 2022 elections. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 2 of 17 With several tough wins, PQ won all seats in Eastern Quebec in 2018, except for West Bas-Saint-Laurent, where CAQ made significant progress. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 3 of 17 Martin Ouellet took over from Marjolain Dufour at René-Lévesque, in 2015. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 4 of 17 Al de la Madeleine has been sometimes a PQ, sometimes a liberal for the last 15 years. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 5 of 17 In 2012, the electoral divisions of Matane and Matabdia merged, and the Côtes de Sud was created. picture : Radio Canada

Photo 6 of 17 A by-election in 2009 allowed liberal Jean Damour to win Privières de Loup. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 7 of 17 Gasby elected Georges Mamelonet from 2007 to 2012, the only liberal break between 1994 and 2018 in riding. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 8 of 17 The provinces that include Camoresca, Rivière de Loup, and Timiscoata, for example, have been mainly liberal, ADQ and CAQ since 1985. picture : Radio Canada

Photo 9 of 17 Matani elected liberal Nancy Charest in 2003, the only PLQ violation to ride between 1994 and 2018. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 10 of 17 Since 1994, the Parti Québécois has won most of the eight elections in Rimouski, Matan Matabdia and Gaspi. picture : Radio Canada

Photo 11 of 17 The Parti Québécois, led by Jacques Barrezo, recaptured several races in the region in 1994. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 12 of 17 Marcel Landry of the Party Quebecwa party won Bonaventure in a by-election in 1994. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 13 of 17 All eastern Quebec regions, with the exception of Duplessis, remained red in the 1989 elections. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 14 of 17 A liberal wave led by Robert Bowers swept many plateaus in the east in 1985. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 15 of 17 In 1983, PLQ stole a Saguenay ride from PQ during a by-election. picture : Radio Canada

Picture 16 of 17 The results of the 1981 provincial elections in Eastern Quebec picture : Radio Canada

Picture 17 of 17 Results of the 1976 provincial elections in Eastern Quebec picture : Radio Canada The end of the list is a 17-item photo album. Back to top of the list?

This year, 35,933 voters were registered on Bonaventure’s electoral roll.

In 2018, Sylvain Roy won this district with 38.46% of the vote. The participation rate was 62.27%.