Uncomfortable ban in Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc

Municipal authorities say they had no choice but to make this call to the order, at the request of the Sreté du Québec (SQ), which received complaints.

This situation is the result of a regional regulation and a requirement of the Sûreté du Québec, which has received numerous complaints, and which requires, before intervening, the placement of signs clearly indicating that it is prohibited. Mayor Jose Magni explained on the municipality’s Facebook page.

Citizens were very surprised by this situation, and regretted not being informed of the end of this practice, which until now was acceptable. We’ve never heard that there are complaints, and that there are problems with that. Signs appear from day to day without consulting , says Luc Paquin, a resident of San Mateo-du-Park.

Like many others, Luc Paquin, who owns a chalet on the edge of a lake, uses these trails often with his all-terrain vehicle. He points out that it has always been this way. People were always walking around and visiting each other on four wheels. Tracks more suitable for Mountain bikingAll-terrain vehicle of cars.

Mayor Jose Magni declined to interview us, but she claimed, via email, that the signs had been stolen during the night. She regrets the change of events.

Driving on public roads is prohibited, except in rare exceptions established by law. You can cross a public road or just use it:

Any exceptions coming?

Although it is prohibited to travel with a snowmobile, ATV, or other off-road vehicles on public roads, exceptions are possible. This type of vehicle is already permitted on the main road in Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc.

It will be possible, and this is after public consultations, to allow traffic on certain roads in the municipality, we can read in the mayor’s statement on social networks. She adds that this potential reflection will take place as part of the urban plan review.

