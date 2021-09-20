Katie Vincent, the new C1 200m world champion

Her teammate and C2 partner Laurence Vincent-Lapointe has won six of the last eight titles.

Vincent led with a time of 46.52 seconds, beating Spain’s Antea Jacomi (46.79) and Paul Dorota Borovska (46.90).

It was one of my best races this season Vincent rejoiced when Radio Canada contacted him via video link on Saturday. I think I had a bad race in the Olympics, in the final, so I was really happy to perform today on a similar track. I am also very satisfied with my performance per se, and even more with this result!

There has been a lot of hard work over the past few years to get to this point. I can’t wait to see what happens next. Quote from:Katie Vincent

A dose of confidence

This victory is more than a medal for Katie Vincent: it is A step forward towards its next goals.

It’s a huge dose of confidence, Vincent explains. Since the world will be next year in Canada, it’s even more exciting. It motivates me to train harder this winter.

Vincent resides in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and the next edition of These Worlds will take place in Halifax, August 3-7, 2022. The reigning world champion from Mississauga will have the opportunity to defend her crown in front of family and friends.

That will make the race more exciting, Vincent says. It might add a little pressure, but performance sport works with pressure. Let’s go, let’s have some fun, and enjoy the moment. I think it’s going to be a great week in Halifax!

Being the world champion is going to be very exciting. Quote from:Katie Vincent

Another goal to defend his title at the next world championships will be added, which is to attract more Canadians interested in his sport.

If I could use my voice and my platform to inspire people to jump in the water, whether it’s at home or just an experiment rowing, I think this is a very important thing, it can inspire people to go out and enjoy this beautiful country Vincent explains.

Paid job

During the Tokyo Games, Katie Vincent and Vincent Lapointe finished third in the C2, in the 500 metres.

Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent Lapointe couldn’t contain their joy on the podium. Photo: Getty Images / Phil Walter

“I’ve had ups and downs since Tokyo,” Vincent said. There were a lot of feelings and things to deal with, and they still exist. It kept me going, and I reconnected with my love for the sport Vincent admitted.

Among the efforts that paid off the most, she mentioned her work on the mental side in the past two years.

I knew it was one of my weaknesses Vincent reveals. Until this week I kept my cool after having some bad races to start the competition, but I did well to finish the championship strong. There is a lot of mental work that has been done in the last couple of years. , which is found in this medal for the world champion.

To prepare for the worlds, Vincent went back to where she came from, in Mississauga, to train the same way she did when she started. Choice played a significant role in winning the title of world champion.

Vincent explains that it was a great way to reconnect with my origins and the reasons I loved the sport. It put me in a good state of mind to get closer to the competition and made me love my sport more than ever.

I was just aiming to come to Denmark to do well and be proud of myself, and I think I exceeded all my expectations! Quote from:Katie Vincent

Other new heroes

New Zealand’s Amy Fisher won her first world title in the K1 500, a race in which fellow world champion and current Olympic champion Lisa Carrington was.

Fisher was controversially excluded from Team New Zealand from the Tokyo Games.

This win is very special to everyone in the house, Fisher said. it was hard. There were times when I wanted to walk away and give up, because I didn’t think I could. But this is the icing on the cake to show me that I can do it.

Italy’s Nicolae Cracione and Danielle Santini won the C2500, which will be added to the Paris 2024 Olympic programme.

Hungary and Russia ranked second and third, respectively.

Spaniards Marcos Valls and Rodrigo Germaid won the K2500 race, an event that will also be added to the 2024 Olympic calendar.

Germany won silver and bronze in Slovakia.

The women’s K4 race was won by Belarusian Marharita Makhneva, Nadzia Lyabishka, Vola Khodzinka and Marina Litvinchuk.

Hungary and Russia completed the podium.