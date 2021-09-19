Katie Vincent, the new C1 200m world champion

Her teammate and C2 partner Laurence Vincent-Lapointe has won six of the last eight titles.

Vincent led with a time of 46.52 seconds, beating Spain’s Antea Jacomi (46.79) and Paul Dorota Borovska (46.90).

There has been a lot of hard work over the past few years to get to this point. I can’t wait to see what happens next. Quote from:Katie Vincent

I really feel like this is a start for me. I’m really looking forward to next year’s World Championship at home, said the athlete from Mississauga.

Vincent resides in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and the next edition of These Worlds will take place in Halifax, August 3-7, 2022.

Being the world champion is going to be very exciting. Quote from:Katie Vincent

During the Tokyo Games, she and Vincent Lapointe finished third in the C2, 500m.

Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent Lapointe couldn’t contain their joy on the podium. Photo: Getty Images / Phil Walter

“I’ve had ups and downs since Tokyo,” Vincent said. There were a lot of feelings and things to deal with, and they still exist. It allowed me to carry on, and I reconnected with my love for the sport Vincent admitted.

Other new heroes

New Zealand’s Amy Fisher won her first world title in the K1 500, a race in which fellow world champion and current Olympic champion Lisa Carrington was.

Fisher was controversially excluded from Team New Zealand from the Tokyo Games.

This win is very special to everyone in the house, Fisher said. it was hard. There were times when I wanted to walk away and give up, because I didn’t think I could. But this is the icing on the cake to show me that I can do it.

Italy’s Nicolae Cracione and Danielle Santini won the C2500, which will be added to the Paris 2024 Olympic programme.

Hungary and Russia ranked second and third, respectively.

Spaniards Marcos Valls and Rodrigo Germaid won the K2500 race, an event that will also be added to the 2024 Olympic calendar.

Germany won silver and bronze in Slovakia.

The women’s K4 race was won by Belarusian Marharita Makhneva, Nadzia Lyabishka, Vola Khodzinka and Marina Litvinchuk.

Hungary and Russia completed the podium.