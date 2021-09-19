Quebecers rediscover the desire to go on a trip

Although demand has not yet reached a pre-pandemic level, Quebecers are gradually beginning to reconnect with their usual sun destinations, in the midst of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

“We have about 55% of the bookings we had for the winter 2018-2019. It’s not huge, but it’s a lot more than the 20% we got last year,” says Melanie Guillemet, owner of Aqua Terra Levis.

At Club Voyages Beauport, we talk more about an “interesting” turnover of 65% compared to the same period, before the pandemic. And that, even if prices have risen significantly in recent months.

“That’s good enough, considering the currently low capacity of airlines and hotels,” says owner Nicole St Helier, contacted in Jamaica.

Moreover, the number of travelers would be much greater if children under the age of 12 did not have to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return, it is estimated. They do not have to go to quarantine, but they are not allowed to go to school, nursery, or any other crowded place.

Archive photos, AFP Tourists are also in time to go to Playa del Carmen and other paradisiacal beaches in Mexico.

security

Despite everything, the usual sunny destinations, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, remain the most popular among Quebec travelers. This is because the ease of entry and “well-established” health measures on site reassure travelers.

“We just have to confirm we don’t have any symptoms when we go home,” Ms St-Hilaire explains. But in hotels, all basic sanitary measures are in place, it is safe. ”

Some hotel chains are even starting to require a double vaccination of all their employees, Ms Guillemette says.

Meanwhile, Cuba’s popularity has waned, in part due to restrictions on return and violent protests that broke out over the summer.

Archive photos, AFP Cuba, which has lost much of its popularity, is set to open its doors to fully vaccinated tourists on November 15.

However, the island has since indicated that it will reopen its doors to fully vaccinated tourists on November 15, with mandatory PCR tests withdrawn upon arrival.

affirmations

Despite the gradual resumption of travel, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the minds of Quebecers. They learned from the mistakes of the tourists at the beginning of the epidemic.

A large number of them inquire about the terms of cancellation, insurance policies and procedures awaiting them abroad. We spend twice the time answering their questions,” explains Andre Ann Derry, a CAA-Quebec spokesperson.

“It’s simple, I no longer sell a package without travel insurance. Many now cover the costs incurred if we contract COVID-19 abroad,” confirms Nicole St Helier.