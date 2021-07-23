Kelly Buchberger appointed as Laval’s rocket assistant coach

(Laval) Kelly Buchberger has accepted a three-season contract as an assistant coach with the Laval Rocket. The Major League Soccer club announced this Thursday.

He will be supported by coach Jean-Francois Houle, who was appointed to the position on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old Buchberger played in Saskatchewan over 17 seasons in the National League, mostly with Edmonton. In particular, history will remember that he was the first captain in the history of Atlanta Thrashers.

Buchberger He won the Stanley Cup twice as a player, in 1987 and 1990 with Edmonton. He was also the Oilers captain for four seasons between 1995 and 1999.

In 1,182 NHL regular season games, the power forward scored 105 goals and 309 points.

In the WHL, he led Tri-City for three seasons, beginning in 2018-19. He was also an assistant coach for six seasons with the Edmonton Oilers.

Buchberger won’t have to embark on long presentations with his new co-workers. He played notably with Mark Bergiveen for the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Sean Burke (Canadian goalkeeper manager) for the Phoenix Coyotes, and with Luke Richardson (assistant coach for the Canadians) and Scott Mellanby (GM assistant manager) for the Oilers.